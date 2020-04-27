Mrs. Dorothy Broome Ashcraft born May 20, 1930, passed away at the age of 89 on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at her residence in Kosciusko. She was born in Prentiss, MS, to the parents of Edward Roscoe Broome and Emma Dickens Broome.

She graduated from Prentiss High School and attended Mississippi College in Clinton. She graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi with a BS degree in Vocational Home Economics with a license to teach. She worked in Indianola, MS, in 4-H extension work and later moved to Kosciusko to continue her work with 4-H extension. She taught school at McAdams, in Kosciusko. and later returned to college and pursued a degree in Elementary Education at Mississippi State University. She taught school in the Attala County school system until she retired from teaching.

She was an active member of First Baptist Church, Kosciusko, where she was actively involved and served for many years. She taught Preschool Sunday School and prior to her illness worked with the Library Ministry.

Graveside services were Friday, April 24, at Parkway Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Floyd Ashcraft; her daughter, Marilynn Winborne (Lee); her sons, Carvin Ashcraft and Tim Ashcraft (Michele); and her grandchildren ,Tristen, Jacob, Landon, Jeanna, Anthony and Jonathan (Rachel). She is also survived by her sister, Emily McAdory.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Emma Dickens Broome; siblings, Bayard Lamar Broome, Robert Bryan Broome, Mary Lee Parkman, Hazel Ray Barlow, James Russell Broome, Garland Roscoe Broome, Annie Lou Goodin, and John Lewis Broome.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Kosciusko or to the Library Ministry at First Baptist Church Kosciusko.

Culpepper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.