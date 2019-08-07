Doris Jean Irwin, 59, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at her residence in Ethel, MS.

Memorial services are Friday, July 12, at 11 a.m. at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation is Friday, July 12, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Culpepper Funeral Home.

She is survived by two sons, Jeremy Miller and David Huggins; three sisters, Debbie Myers (JW), Donna Pope and Denise Threet; and one brother, Bill McKinnon. She also has two grandchildren, Zoe and Daniel Thomas.

Doris is preceded in death by her parents, Junior and Louise Huggins; and one brother, Bob McKinnon.

Doris was a retail clerk at a convenience store.