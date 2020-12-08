Donald Ray Speed, Jr., of California, was born on Sept. 15, 1970, in Los Angeles, to Vanessa Smith Carson of Kosciusko, and Donald R. Speed, Sr., of Los Angeles, who preceded him in death. He passed away on Aug. 2, 2020.

Donald spent most of his childhood in Chicago, and Kosciusko, where he graduated from Kosciusko High School. Donald received his Bachelor’s degree in Political Science/Pre-Law from Alcorn State University in Lorman. He received his Master of Science degree in Special Education in 2005. Donald earned many other executive and administrative certifications and belonged to Buffalo United Methodist Church in Kosciusko.

Donald was a teacher and coach for over 25 years with the Los Angeles Unified School District and the Fresno Unified School District in California.

Upon his passing, the City of Fresno honored him with a day designated in his name.

Although he had been living in California, Donald remained committed to the Kosciusko community, where he was a sponsor of the Kosciusko Cardinals youth football league. He was also keynote speaker at the Dr. Martin Luther King weekend celebration held at the Oprah Winfrey Boys & Girls Club in January of this year.

Donald was the President of Family Options LLC and Speed Success Consulting and Training, and Vice President of Advancing Independence, Inc. Donald’s contributions to the Fresno community will forever be remembered and his legacy will live on through the many lives he has touched.

On August 13, 1994, he married the love of his life, his wife of 25 years, Yolanda Morgan Speed. Donald was preceded in death by his father, Donald Speed, Sr.; grandfather, James E. Smith, Jr. ; his grandmothers, Ruth A. Smith and Ozie Dudley; his daughter, Dejah Perteet; his brothers, Jamal and Donald Speed.

Donald’s passion for football began in junior high school. He then went on to play at Alcorn State University on a full ride scholarship. His love for football continued as he began his coaching career in Los Angeles. Coach Speed was instrumental in sending many athletes to college on academic and athletic scholarships, as well as developing players to enter the NFL. Coach Speed was proud of developing on of the best defensive ends in college football history, Lawrence Jackson, who played at USC and in the NFL. It was no secret that Donald’s greatest passions in life were his family and football.

Donald, a beloved and heralded member of the Central Valley community, was affectionately called “Coach Speed” by many. He tremendously impacted not only his athletes, but his students, as well. He taught them that their wins off the field were just as important as their wins on the field and in the classroom. He taught them the value of hard work, discipline, and dedication. His commitment didn’t end when it came to his football and softball players. He extended his dedication to their families, as well as the entire community.

Donald is survived by his wife, Yolanda Speed; son, Donald Speed III; mother, Vanessa Smith Carson; bonus father, Legrone Parish; grandfather, Donald Ray Ross; sisters Lashawn Speed, LaTanya Speed, Doris Parish and Arzella Speed; brother, John Speed; grandchildren, Shaundrea, Kadarious and James Jayden Chestnut; aunts, Rhonda Smith, Jaqueline Pullam and Virolean Hazley; uncles, James Smith and Billy Ross. Lastly, treasuring his memory are a host of loving spiritual brothers and sisters, sons and daughters, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews.