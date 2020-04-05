Don Paige Moore passed away on Tuesday, April 21, after a very brief battle with cancer.

Don was born November 23, 1958, in Kosciusko, MS. He was the third child born to Jerry K. and Mary Nell (O'Briant) Moore. He grew up in the Barnes community in Leake County, MS, and graduated from Carthage High School. He also graduated from Northeast Community College and obtained his BA in Music from the University of Southern Mississippi. Don earned a Master's Degree from Delta State University. He served as band director at Decatur High School and Newton High School.

Don is survived by his mother, Mary Nell Johnson of Kosciusko; brother, Gregg A. (Lita) Moore of Carthage; sister, Terry M. (Doug) Overstreet of Kosciusko; brother, Jimmy H. Pickle (Stephanie) of Carthage. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, all of whom he adored.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry K. Moore, and his grandparents, Cecil and Carmen Moore and Clyde and Ella Mae O'Briant.

Don was known for his kindness, sweet spirit and his love of family and friends. He dearly loved his "furbaby" companions, Tanner, Buddy and Beau. Don owned and operated a flower shop in Kosciusko for 12 years where he became life-long friends with many of his customers. Don will be greatly missed by family and a host of friends alike.

A memorial service for Don will be held at a later date and will be announced on Don's Facebook page.

Culpepper Funeral Home in Kosciusko in in charge of arrangements.