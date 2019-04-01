Mr. Dickie Wren Dawson, age 68, passed away Tuesday January 1, 2019, at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, MS.

Visitation will be held Saturday, January 5, 2019, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Crestview Church in Kosciusko, MS. Services will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Crestview Church in Kosciusko, MS. Burial will follow at a later date in Parkway Cemetery in Kosciusko, MS. Officiating will be Bro. Jerry Meggs, Bro. Ladon Dawson, and Bro. Bobby Dawson.

Mr. Dawson lived most of his life in Kosciusko, MS, after living in Belize for 16 years. He was a member of the First Methodist Protestant Church in Kosciusko, MS, and was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Eva Dawson; He is survived by his wife, Claudia Dawson of Kosciusko, MS; three children, daughter, Christy Ables (Thad) of Lexington, MS; two sons, Rickie Dawson (Melanie) of Picayune, MS; and Shawn Dawson (Becky) of Lena, MS; his sister, Elsie Rutherford (Denny) of Columbus, MS; three brothers, Ladon Dawson (Darlene) of Vicksburg, MS; Bobby Dawson (Lisa) of Monticello, MS; Paul Dawson (Chastity) of Atlanta, GA; five grandchildren; Also, a number of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Wolf Funeral Services in Morton, MS, is in charge of the arrangements. You may leave an online condolence or light a memory candle at www.wolffuneralservices.com.