Diane Lindsey

Diane Lynn Lindsey, 55, passed away Thursday, June 5, 2020, at her home.

Graveside services were Monday, June 8, at Shiloh Independent Methodist Church Cemetery. Rev. Tommy Allen officiated.

She was a member of Shiloh Independent Methodist Church and the Order of the Easter Star, Biloxi Ann Grayson Chapter.

Survivors include her husband, Mike Lindsey, of Carmack; sons, Jason Lindsey and Gregory Lindsey, both of Brandon; daughter, Amanda Blaze Heeney of Pennsylvania; grandchild, Brealyn Nicole Lindsey; sister, Helen Schaffers of Pennsylvania and uncle, Pete Bruce.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Richard and Helen Lottie Kucharski Suchowierski and aunt, Betty Bruce.

