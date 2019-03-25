Mrs. Dewanna Jennings, 58, of Brandon and formerly of Kosciusko, passed away March 23, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 25, at Harmony Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. prior to services at the church. Rev. Tony Black will officiate.

Mrs. Jennings was a member of Harmony Baptist Church. She was a retired caretaker.

She is survived by her sons, Tyron (Shay) Jennings and Roger (Shannon) Jennings; brother, Oscar (Penny) Tedeton, Jr.; sisters, Hazel T. (Rocky) Woods, Nora (John) Wilmoth, Wanda (Shannon) Wilhite and Patricia (Mike) Smith; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Jessie Pylant Tedeton; husband, Clyde Jennings; sister, Karen; brother, Calvin.

