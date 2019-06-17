Denver Rawson

Mon, 06/17/2019

Denver Rawson, 93, passed away June 14, 2019, at the Kosciusko VA Nursing Home. 

Funeral services are Monday, June 17, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Parkway  Cemetery. Visitation is from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at Culpepper Funeral Home.

He is survived by one sister, Betty Stokes; and several nieces and nephews. 

Denver is preceded in death by his wife, Ella M. Rawson; brothers, Donald, Haywood and James Rawson; and sisters, Katherine, Waudean, and Mavis.

Roger was a retired farmer and a U.S. Army veteran.

Denver Rawson

Denver Rawson, 93, passed away June 14, 2019, at the Kosciusko VA Nursing Home. 

