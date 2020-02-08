Denise Welch Simmons, 67, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at her residence in Ethel, MS.

Graveside services were on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Parkway Cemetery with Rev. Tony Black officiating. Burial was in the Parkway Cemetery. Visitation was at Culpepper Funeral Home on Wednesday.

Denise is survived by her husband, Donny Simmons; daughters, Penny Tillman (Clay), Jennifer Simmons (Yolanda), and Kasey Simmons (Meagan); brother, James Lawrence (Martha); sisters, Linda Burroughs (Kailey), and Carolyn Ray; grandchildren, Katie, Amber, Trey, Kaleb, and Jordyn; and great-grandchildren, Lanie, Koltin, Avery, and Riley.

She was born in Kosciusko, MS, to the late Floyd and Annie Katherine Jenkins Welch. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Ira Spears; and grandson, Robbie Jones.

Denise was a member of Central Assembly of God and a retired assistant teacher.

Pallbearers were Katie McHenry, Ryan McHenry, Philip Jernigan, T. J. Dees, Chad Spears, and Michael Ray.

Culpepper Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.