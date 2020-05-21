Della Brooks Curtis

  • 208 reads
Thu, 05/21/2020 - 3:59pm

Della Brooks Curtis, 75, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the Attala County Nursing Home in Kosciusko, MS. 

Graveside services will be at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 22, at Shady Grove Cemetery in Attala County, MS. Rev. Larry Harvey will officiate.

She attended Shady Grove United Methodist Church. She was a clerk at Sullivan’s Discount Drugs for over 20 years until her retirement. She was an avid gardener and loved working in her yard.

Survivors include her daughters, Claudia Ann Davis of Jacksonville, AL, Janet Lynn (Charles) Ferguson of Kosciusko, and Laura Denise (Robby) Hutchison of Kosciusko; seven grandchildren, Christy Ramage, Josh Lawrence, Austin Ferguson, Jeremy Lawrence, Lyndsey Williams, Makala Hutchison, and Erin Bailey Hutchison; three great-grandchildren, Landen Daniels, Addison Ferguson, and Walker Ramage; brothers, William Brooks of Florence, TX, and Robert D. Brooks Andalusia, AL; and sister, Nelta Wigley of Saledo, TX.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Wayne Curtis; parents, Doolan Robert and Lena Rosie Burnham Brooks; brother, Franklin Brooks; and sister, Rayma White.

Memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen, Breast Cancer Foundation.

Online condolences can be made at jordanfuneralhome.com.

