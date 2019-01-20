Deborah Huffman Jarrett, 60, passed away Saturday, January 19, 2019, at Rush Hospital in Meridian.

Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 21, and 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 22, at Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko. Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Jordan Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in the Parkway Cemetery. Rev. Jimmie Smith will officiate.



She was a member of the Abundant Life Church of God and the American Legion.



Survivors include his step-mother, Kathleen Huffman of Meadville; grandchildren, Isiah Stewart, Porita Riley, and Dalton Riley; brother, Ken Huffman and wife, Ann; half-brothers, George Huffman and Matthew Huffman; sister-in-law, Mary Jo Huffman; numerous cousins; three nephews; one niece; two great-nephews; and two great-nieces.



She was preceded in death by husband, Luther Jarrett; daughter, Rebecca Huffman; and brother, Robert Huffman.



Pallbearers will be Austin Huffman, Joshua Huffman, Kenny Lewis, Alex Morrison, James Stewart, Tony Morrison. Honorary pallbearers will be Isiah Stewart and Dalton Riley.



Memorials may be made to Blair E. Batson, North State Street, Jackson, MS 39216.



