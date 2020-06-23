Deborah Ellis, 67, passed away at Baptist Attala in Kosciusko, on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

Graveside services were at 3 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020. Burial was in the Brister Cemetery in Holmes County.

She is survived by her brothers, Dennis (Lisa) Ellis and James (Lesa) Ellis.

Deborah was born January 12, 1953, in Holmes County to the late Quit and Myrtie Perry Ellis.

She was a member of Sallis Baptist Church and a former teller with M & F Bank.

Culpepper Funeral Home of Kosciusko, was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.culpepperfuneralhome.com.