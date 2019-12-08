Mr. David Samuel Alexander, 69, passed away on August 9, 2019, at Walter B. Crook Nursing Home in Ruleville, MS.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Leona Alexander.

David is survived by his wife, Julia Alexander; his son, Sam Miller (Tillie) and Gregory Keith Smith (Terry) of Kosciusko, MS; his brothers, Ralph Alexander (Anne) of West, MS and Louis Alexander (Lucy) of West, MS; his sister, Miriam Tubbleville; and his beloved grandchildren.