Wed, 05/27/2020 - 2:14am

David Rodgers, 60, passed away at UMMC in Jackson on Friday, May 21, 2020.

He was born in Leland, to Jimmie and Faye Rodgers on June 29, 1959. He was an employee of Milwaukee Tool in Greenwood. Being a man of many trades, he also worked as a mechanic and in construction.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Lori Shanks Rodgers of Vaiden; son, Will Rodgers of Leland; mother, Faye Rodgers.

A graveside service for Mr. David Rodgers of Vaiden was held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, at Vaiden Cemetery in Vaiden. Rev. David Westmoreland will officiate the service.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona is in charge of arrangements.

