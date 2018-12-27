Ms. Darlene Kay Gilbert, 60, of Kosciusko, passed away December 24, 2018, at her residence.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 27, at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Kosciusko City Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. prior to services. Rev. Donald Self will officiate.

Ms. Gilbert was an Air Force Veteran. She was a member of Second Baptist Church; and a retired seamstress.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Carlos G. and Maxine Evans Hicks.

She is survived by her daughter, Marie (David) Turfitt; sons, Craig Moudy, Carlos F. (Jackie) Welch; sisters, Betty Bell, Bobbie Collins, Anita Nicks; grandchildren, C.J., William and Hope Welch.

