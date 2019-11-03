Daisy Hogan Briscoe went to be with our Heavenly Father on March 7, 2019.

Visitation will be at First Presbyterian Church in Kosciusko on March 10 from 2 to 3 p.m., preceding the funeral service at 3 p.m., and burial in Parkway Cemetery. Rev. Phillip Palmertree will officiate.

Daisy was born July 31, 1919, in Starkville, MS, an eighth child of Frank Hogan, Sr. and Mamie Sage Hogan. She descended from an old pioneer family who came south with Davy Crockett. Her great-great-great uncle, Elijah Hogan, gave the land for the First Methodist Church in Starkville, MS, where her mom and dad were devout members. Of the other children in her family, Robert Hogan, Kathryn Fisher, Almyra (Wiwa) King, Frances Dobbs, Frank Hogan, Jr., Alec Hogan, and Missy Hogan, Daisy was the last surviving sibling.

She graduated from Starkville High School in 1936 and met Jack Briscoe, the love of her life, in the fall of 1940, while both were attending Mississippi State University, where she was active in the Chi Omega Sorority. Daisy married Jack, who was preparing to enter the army from Fort Jackson, South Carolina, in 1941. Jack was sent to Hawaii a week after it was bombed by the Japanese. After three and a half years he returned, and they made their home in Kosciusko. Jack and Daisy celebrated 66 years of marriage until Jack’s death in 2007.

Daisy was a dedicated wife and loving mother of four children. Although she taught for a few years, she decided to be a full-time homemaker. All her married life, she was a strong supportive member of the First Presbyterian Church of Kosciusko, where she served in the women’s group. She was proud of the fact that she was in the first class taught by Reformed Theological Seminary. Daisy and Jack provided the foundation for Christian values for their family. She was an accomplished cook, enjoyed collecting antiques, was a member of the garden club for many years, and created a beautiful landscape in their yard which brought joy for all to behold. Daisy was a generous and kind woman who enjoyed sharing her love for Christ with others. In her later years, she became an avid reader and always had a book of encouragement to share with family, neighbors, and strangers. Mrs. Briscoe was a patient and understanding counselor to her children, grandchildren, and friends who visited her.

Survivors include four children, Jack Allen Briscoe, Jr. (wife, Margaret) of Memphis, TN, James Howard (Jim) Briscoe (wife, Carolyn) of Jackson, MS, Be’Be’ Schelver (husband, Leo Friedrich) of Madison, MS, and Richard Briscoe (wife, Jean) of Kosciusko, MS. Grandchildren are (Allen and Margaret’s children) Grace Briscoe McKinney (husband, Craig) of Santa Monica, California and Sage Briscoe Magid (husband, Aaron) of England, (Be’Be’ and Fred’s children) Stephen Schelver (wife, Amy) of Jackson, MS, Justyn Schelver (wife, Alisha), and Jeff Schelver of Madison, MS; (Richard and Jean’s children) Hogan Briscoe (wife, Kayla) of Kosciusko, MS and Mark Briscoe of Jackson, MS. Mrs. Briscoe had five great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Ann Schelver and John Friedrich (Stephen and Amy), Adar Briscoe Magid (Sage and Aaron), Ella Kathryn Schelver (Justyn and Alisha), and Miller Kate Briscoe (Hogan and Kayla).

The family deeply appreciates prayers and expressions of sympathy. Our sincere thanks to Rhonda Johnson, George Johnson, James Haynes, Diane Mance, and Willie Peirce for their loving care of Mrs. Briscoe over the last few years as she lived at her home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to French Camp Academy, 1 Fine Place, French Camp, MS 39745; or First Presbyterian Church, 603 Smythe Street, Kosciusko, MS 39090; or making donations to the charity of your choice.