Coy Elmo Thomas, 88, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, in Oxford, MS after a long illness.

He was born in Poplar Creek, MS, to the late Odell and Mozelle Ellis Thomas. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Fishing and watching college football were two of his favorite pastimes. He was a Scottish Rite Mason and a Shriner for well over 50 years.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Wayne Thomas, Ray Thomas, and his twin brother, Roy Thomas.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Phillips Thomas of Southaven, MS; four children, Linda Hill, Allen Thomas, Brenda McCord, and Sharon (Edwin) Thorpe, whom he shared with former spouse, Maxie Lynn Thomas. He also leaves seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mabelline Glen; along with several loved extended family members.

A graveside service and interment of ashes will be at Friendship Cemetery in Kosciusko, MS, on June 5, at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Shriners’ Hospitals for Children or the Mississippi State Veterans’ Home in Oxford, MS.

Arrangements by Culpepper Funeral Home in Kosciusko, MS.