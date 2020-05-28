Coy Elmo Thomas

  • 334 reads
Thu, 05/28/2020 - 10:37am

Coy Elmo Thomas, 88, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, in Oxford, MS after a long illness.

He was born in Poplar Creek, MS, to the late Odell and Mozelle Ellis Thomas. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Fishing and watching college football were two of his favorite pastimes. He was a Scottish Rite Mason and a Shriner for well over 50 years.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Wayne Thomas, Ray Thomas, and his twin brother, Roy Thomas.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Phillips Thomas of Southaven, MS; four children, Linda Hill, Allen Thomas, Brenda McCord, and Sharon (Edwin) Thorpe, whom he shared with former spouse, Maxie Lynn Thomas. He also leaves seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mabelline Glen; along with several loved extended family members.

A graveside service and interment of ashes will be at Friendship Cemetery in Kosciusko, MS, on June 5, at 10:30 a.m. 

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Shriners’ Hospitals for Children or the Mississippi State Veterans’ Home in Oxford, MS. 

Arrangements by Culpepper Funeral Home in Kosciusko, MS.

Obituaries

Cindy Jordan
Cynthia Ann Jordan, better known as Cindy, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020.  She was born on... READ MORE
Coy Elmo Thomas
David Rodgers
Preston Hughes
Linda Ruth McMillan (alias Lynn Michaels)
Della Brooks Curtis

Lifestyles

Church bulletin 052820
Indian Springs Assembly of God Homecoming and Memorial Services scheduled for June 14 have been... READ MORE
Twining vines to supports
Will I remember to dress?
The church bulletin 051420
Church bulletin 050720
Free library added to courthouse square

Editorials

Cities face layoff choices
Kosciusko and many cities like it in Mississippi will soon be facing the difficult decisions that... READ MORE
Doing our part
Call first
Not enough people are working
Keep public notices in newspapers
Bench him