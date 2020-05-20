Coy Elmo Thomas, 88, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 in Oxford, MS after a long illness. He was born in Poplar Creek, MS to the late William Odell and Mary Mozelle Ellis Thomas. He was the retired small business owner of East Memphis Carpets and Coy Thomas Carpet Company. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Fishing and watching college football were two of his favorite pastimes. He was an avid fan of Ole Miss football. Service to his community was expressed by volunteering as a Reserve Deputy Sheriff with the Shelby County, TN and Madison County, TN Sheriffs’ Departments. He was a Scottish Rite Mason and a Shriner for well over 50 years. He was dedicated to and served the Shriners in many capacities that included distinguished service to the Al Chymia Shrine Motor Corps.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers: Wayne Thomas, Ray Thomas, his twin brother, Roy Thomas; son-in-law: Brett Hill; step-great granddaughter: Lynlee Marie Hatch.

He is survived by his wife Patricia Phillips Thomas of Southaven, MS; four children Linda Hill, Allen Thomas, Brenda McCord, and Sharon (Edwin) Thorpe whom he shared with former spouse, Maxie Lynn Thomas. He also leaves seven grandchildren: Michael Thomas, Jamie Courtney Bunch, Leigh Anne Thomas Humphries, Cory Wiles, Angela Pollan Franklin, Trey McCord, and Nathan Evans; four great grandchildren; Jackson Cornelius, McKinna Wiles, Zoe Wiles, and Nora Wiles and, a sister Mabelline Glen, along with several loved extended family members.

A graveside service and interment of ashes will be at Friendship Cemetery in Kosciusko, MS at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Shriners’ Hospitals for Children or the Mississippi State Veterans’ Home in Oxford, MS.

