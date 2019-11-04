Mrs. Corrine King Gibson of Poplar Creek passed away at her home on Thursday, April 11, at the age of 90.

Mrs. Gibson is survived by her daughters, Jeanine Crowder of French Camp, Mary Ann Crenshaw of Pelham, Alabama, and Bonnie Edwards of Kosciusko; two sons, Ronnie Gibson of Kosciusko and Rusty Gibson of Winona; twelve grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, April 14, at 2 p.m. at Kilmichael Baptist Church in Kilmichael. Dr. David Sartin, assisted by Rev.Brad Herod, will officiate the services. Burial will follow at Bethsaida Cemetery near Poplar Creek. Visitation will be Saturday, April 13, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Oliver Funeral Home in Winona; and Sunday, April 14, from 1 p.m. until service time, at the church.

Pallbearers will be Mrs. Gibson's grandsons, Jason Crowder, Ryan Gibson, Jay Crenshaw, Michael Crenshaw, Ben Edwards, Will Edwards, Kevin Gibson, Jonathan Gibson, and Dane Gibson. Honorary pallbearers will be her granddaughters, Jennifer Box, Rachel Deason, and Katie Smitherman.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kilmichael Baptist Church, Bethsaida Cemetery Fund, or to the Blair E. Batson Children's Hospital in Jackson.

Oliver Funeral Home in Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) is handling arrangements.