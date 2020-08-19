Connie Mitchell Wheeler, 58, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo.

Funeral services were Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, graveside at Parkway Cemetery in Kosciusko.

She is survived by her daughter, Ashley Pullen and her husband, JT; her son, Austin Wheeler; her parents Doyle and Marie Mitchell; her companion, Dave Shields; her sisters, Cindy Moore (Dan) and Angela Clark (Roger); grandchildren, Jack Pullen and Reagan Shields; and nephews, Conner, Hunter and Brent.

Connie was a member of Fulton United Methodist Church and a retired LPN.

Culpepper Funeral Home of Kosciusko in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.culpepperfuneralhome.com.