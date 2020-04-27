Connie McGehee

Connie McGehee, 90, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at her residence.

Funeral services were Sunday, April 26, with a graveside service at North Union Cemetery.

No public visitation was planned.

Connie is survived by her husband, David McGehee; her daughter, Sandra Frasier; her son, Ron Frasier and his wife, Peggy; her brothers, James Copeland and Henry Copeland, Jr.; her grandchildren, Alison Lester and Brandon Davis; and her great-grandchildren, Joshua Eskew, Noah Davis and Bowen Davis.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Myrtle Williams Copeland; brothers, Willie and Wesley; sister, Sara Gray; and by her children’s father, Robert Lee Frasier.

Culpepper Funeral Home of Kosciusko was in charge of arrangements.

Connie McGehee
