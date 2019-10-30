Colby Kyle, 26, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Garberville, California.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Culpepper Funeral Home. Burial will be in Parkway Cemetery in Kosciusko, MS. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, at Culpepper Funeral Home.

Colby was born Nov. 12, 1992, in Kosciusko, to Mike and Lori Moyer Kyle. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Jennifer Reed Kyle; sons, Colton Crosby and Kipton Kyle; daughter, Jessa Crosby; brothers, Michael Kyle, Tanner Kyle and Kyle Hopkins; grandparents, Nancy and Larry Moyer and Helen Kyle; and in-laws, Wayne and Jane Reed.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Carol Kyle; and his infant son, Kaston Sanders Kyle (Kipton’s twin brother).

Colby was a member of First Baptist Church in Kosciusko and a graduate of the Holmes Community College Lineman Program. He was a journeyman lineman with Wilson Construction & a member of IBEW Local 852.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Colby Moyer Kyle Memorial Lineman Scholarship, c/o Holmes Development Foundation, Box 527, Goodman, MS 39079

For online condolences, visit culpepperfuneralhome.com.