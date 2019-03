Clifton Eugene Mabry, 86, mechanic, died March 21, 2019, in Goodman, MS.

Visitation was Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Southern Funeral Home in Durant. A memorial service was held Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Shrock United Methodist Church in Goodman.

Mr. Mabry was born January 3, 1933, to Mary E. Boggan Mabry and Martin Suggs Mabry, Sr. Cliff was a member of Pickens United Methodist Church and a served in the U.S. Navy.

Survivors are his wife of 60 years, Nancy Burrell Mabry; sons, Tom Mabry (Michelle) of Hattiesburg and John Mabry (Melissa) of Madison; sister, Carol Mabry Hutchison (Ray) of Gadsden, AL; grandchildren, Mary Lais Mabry, Morgan Elizabeth Mabry, Walter Todd Mabry, Nathaniel Clifton Mabry, Madelyn Marie Mabry, John Alexander Mabry, Anna Claire Mabry and two great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shrock United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 521, Goodman, MS 39079.