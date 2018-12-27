Mrs. Clarice W. Greer, 96, of Decatur, GA, passed away December 24, 2018.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Friday, December 28, at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Sallis Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. prior to services. Rev. Garrett Greer will officiate.

Mrs. Greer was a member of Briarcliff Baptist Church. She retired from Gulf Life Insurance Company and Southern Bell Company. She enjoyed playing Bridge.

She is survived by her sons, Lee (Alice) Greer, Jim (Cheri) Greer; grandchildren, Garrett, Joseph, Ray, Zach, Savannah.

She is preceded in death by parents, Clarence and Eunice Rivers Williamson; husband, Herman Lee Greer; sister, Margaret.

For online condolences visit www.culpepperfuneralhome.com.