Cindy Jordan

Cynthia Ann Jordan, better known as Cindy, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020.

She was born on October 25, 1959, to James (Jimmy) Jordan and Jessie Ann McMillan Jordan.

Although Cindy spent her earlier years in Memphis, TN, she always had a close connection with Attala County, as her grandparents, Rev. and Mrs. Jesse McMillan, lived here.

Cindy moved to Attala County in the early 1980s and continued to live here independently until she became a resident at Attala County Nursing Center in 2006, where she remained until her death. She was a member of Harvest Point Baptist Church.

She is survived by aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, and several friends who loved her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, James Allen Jordan, and her grandparents.

A graveside service and interment of her ashes will be at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Attala County at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Her pastor, Bro. Mike Barrentine, will officiate.

Arrangements by Culpepper Funeral Home in Kosciusko, MS. Online condolences may be made at www.culpepperfuneralhome.com.