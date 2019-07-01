Charlie Earl Hopkins, 77, passed away on Sunday, January 6, 2019, at his home.

Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 9, at Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko and 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 1,0 at Berea Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. in the church with burial at the church cemetery. Rev. Doyle Mitchell and Rev. Tony Black will officiate.



Mr. Hopkins was a member of Berea Baptist Church. He worked for International Paper Company as a timber cruiser for 30 years before retiring. He was an avid horseman and an active member of Dixie Region Team Penning Association for many years.



Survivors include his wife, Jane Jay Hopkins of McCool; daughters, Lisha (Travis) Ingram of Ethel, Cindy Cheek of Kosciusko, and Jo Anna (Johnny Agent) of Ethel; grandchildren, Jared (Jordan) Ingram, Leslie (Brian) Dees, Samantha (Ryan) Moore, Winston (Kenzie) Cheek, Shannon Whittington, and Charlie Joe Cheek; great-grandchildren, Mabry, Micah, Eva, Adaline, Ibbie, Cort, and Landin; brothers, Ronnie (Gloria) Hopkins of Olive Branch, Barry (Jan) Hopkins of Lubbock, TX, and Kenny (Sally) Hopkins of Ponchatoula, LA; and sister, Pam (Mark) Hopkins-Swanson of Tucson, AZ.



He was preceded in death by his parents, John D. and Johnnie Hopkins.



Pallbearers will be Jared Ingram, Winston Cheek, Shannon Whittington, Melvin Gibson, Jonathan Black, and Heath Hopkins. Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Atwood, Billy Atwood, James Rasberry, Kempe Hodges, Dewitt Burns, and the D. R. T. A. members.



Memorials may be made to Berea Baptist Church building fund.



Online condolences can be made at jordanfuneralhome.com.