Charles William Burrell, 84, died March 9, 2019, at the Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at Southern Funeral Home in Durant. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, also at the funeral home, with burial in Brister Cemetery in West, MS. Rev. David Cain and Rev. Pat Fortenberry will officiate.

Pallbearers will be Allen Cade, Steven Rodgers, Braden Rodgers, Nick Daves, Richard Burrell and Chad Burrell. Honorary pallbearers will be Frank Adams, Anthony Moore, Bob Moore, Gene Burden and Randy Triplett.

Mr. Burrell was the son of Georgia Lee Jenkins Burrell and Oscar Burrell. He was a member of Seneasha Church. He served in the Air Force before retiring.

Survivors are his wife, Lorraine Hicks Burrell of Durant; sons, Ricky Burrell (Laura) of Shelbyville, Kentucky and Tommy Burrell (Ann) of Durant; daughter, Juawice Cade (Windy) of West; brother, Fred Burrell of Caladonia; sisters, Mary Helen Bardwell of Durant, Dorothy Taylor of Sallis and Analiza Shipp of Yazoo City; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.