Charles Summers

Charles Lee Summers, 80, passed away February 23, 2020, at his daughter’s home.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, at Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 27, in the Jordan Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in the Parkway Cemetery. Rev. Ricky Summers, Rev. Tony Brown and Rev. Robert “Redd” Levy will officiate.

Mr. Summers attended Jerusalem Baptist Church. He was a supervisor at Summers Manufacturing, located in Winona and Vaiden, for 32 years. He also was a supervisor for Electrical Cord Set in Kosciusko.

Survivors include his wife, Genelle Summers, of Kosciusko; daughters, Ramona Allen and husband, Joe, of Vaiden, Rhonda Allen and husband, Bill, of Kosciusko, and Rebecca McDaniel and husband, Todd, of Sallis; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Gerald Summers and wife, Sally of McAdams; sisters, Annie Katherine Downs and husband, Gerrell, of Kosciusko and Wanda Medders of Kosciusko; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gatha Lee and Margaret Brown Summers; and sister, Margie Faye Summers.

Pallbearers will be Cameron McDaniel, Jeromy Allen, Colby Allen, Hunter Hood, Kole Hunt, and Justin Hunt. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Hood, Bill Allen, Todd McDaniel, Lamar Townsend, James Walton, Eugene Chennault, Landon Pettit, Peyton Hood, Memphis McDaniel, Jayden Hunt, Michelle Hunt, Amanda Hood, Joseph, Hood, Grayson Ervin, Dageon Ervin, Braylee Pettit, Hope Reece, Jessica Pettit, Carmen Ervin, Brandy Allen, Brittany McDaniel, Joey Hunt, Derrick Ervin, Renee Rhodes, Brooklyn Rhodes, and Ryan Rhodes.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Parkinson’s Foundation. Online condolences can be made at jordanfuneralhome.com.