Charles Ray Pierce, 89, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the Martha Jo Leslie State Veterans Home in Kosciusko. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 3, Parkway Cemetery with Rev. Doug Pierce officiating.

Mr. Pierce was born on February 4, 1931, to Willie and Arie Pierce, a native of the House community. He lived most of his married life in Brandon, MS. He and his wife, Sandy, were founding members of the First Independent Methodist Church of Madison, MS.

Mr. Pierce served in the Air National Guard during the Korean Conflict. He was employed for some 30 years with McCarty Holman and was the head of all the meat markets throughout their system. He was a firm, fair, and loved boss.

Charles is survived by his brother, Jimmy R. Pierce; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Leiah “Sandy” Sandridge Pierce; his parents, Arie and Willie Pierce; sisters, Willie Faye Gardner and Pauline Beason; and brother, Ben Pierce.

The family would like to say a special thanks to the staff at the Veterans Home in Kosciusko.

Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be made at jordanfuneralhome.com.