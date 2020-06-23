Charles M. McCool

Charles M. McCool, 87, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at his residence in Bentonia.

Graveside services were at 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020. Burial was at the Doty Springs Cemetery in Kosciusko.

Mr. McCool is survived by his daughter, Glenda Adams; son, Charles McCool Jr. and his brother, Wade McCool.

He was a member of Church of God of Prophecy and had worked at Southland Oil Co.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jimmie Nell McCool; parents, Newton and Ozella Curtis McCool; brothers, Aaron, Garland, and Lavern; sister, Barbara.

Culpepper Funeral Home of Kosciusko, was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.culpepperfuneralhome.com.

