Mr. Charles E. Cain, 91, of Southaven, passed away January 23, 2019, at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, January 26, at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Seneasha Cemetery in Goodman. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home. Rev. Gene Richardson will officiate.

Mr. Cain was a former Supervisor and Welding Shop Manager at Moore & Sons in Memphis, TN. He was a member of Sallis Baptist Church.

He is survived by a daughter, Debbie Lindsey; a son, Danny (Sondra) Cain; sisters, Jewel Hathcock, Virginia Huffman; grandchildren, Shane (Amy) Horne, Jonathon Horne, Ryan (Cate) Cain, Daniel Cain, Suzanne (Jeffery) Grayson, Brandy Joiner; 13 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, C.T. & Tiny Lee Herring Cain; brothers, Homer Lee Cain, Luther Cain; sisters, Hattie Lois Shelly, Edna Mae Rosamond, Ruby White.

For online condolences visit www.culpepperfuneralhome.com.