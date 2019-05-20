Carolyn Belle Dorman Cagle, 81, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at her home. Funeral services were Monday, May 20, in the Jordan Funeral Home Chapel with burial in the Marvin Chapel Cemetery. Rev. Steve Blakemore and Rev. Larry Harvey officiated.

She was a member of Williamsville Independent Methodist Church. She was a dental hygienist for Dr. William Myers at Myers and Neaves Dental in Kosciusko. She was also a member of the Samuel Hammond Chapter MSSDAR.

Survivors include her husband, James Clyde Cagle, Sr. of Kosciusko; sons, James Clyde Cagle, Jr. of Fondren, MS, and Greg Cagle of Belmont, MS; grandchildren, Katherine Cagle and Hayden Cagle; sister, Margaret Jean Ross of Oakland, MS; nieces and nephews, Linda Ross Aldy, Cynthia Mayo, Janet Caulder, Carol Ross, Lisa Gibson, Martha Smith, Candy Hony, Michael Mooney, Alan Black, Rich Ross, Lanie Dorman, and John Mooney; and a host of great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Leon Dorman; mother, Lena Dorman Sudduth; stepfather, W. C. Sudduth; and brother, Jack Dorman.

Pallbearers were be Trent Dismuke, Jonathan Nunn, Rich Ross, Ronnie Smith, Ellett Caulder, Jason Blaylock, James Aldy, and Mike Reyes. Honorary pallbearers will be Wren Massey, Joe Cheek, Warren Sanders, and the men of Williamsville Independent Methodist Church.

Memorials may be made to the Mississippi Lions Eye Bank.

Online condolences can be made at jordanfuneralhome.com.