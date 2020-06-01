Carla Brown

Carla Elizabeth Daves Brown, 68, of Lexington, MS, was called home to her heavenly father, December 31, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Eddie Faye Daves; brother, James Wesley Daves; brother-in-law, Sam Brown; and partner, W.E. "Sweet Pea" Malone.

She leaves behind her daughter, Tammy (Casey) Caldwell; and grandsons, Ian and Noah Caldwell of Kosciusko; brothers, Phillip (Mary) Daves and Larry Daves of Durant, MS, Allen (Velma) Daves of Show Low, AZ; sisters, Rita (Russell) Hollowell of Vicksburg,MS, and Jean Daves of Durant, MS. Carla also leaves behind nieces and nephews, Teresa (John) Kreecemen, Micheal (Rhonda) Daves, and Allen Daves, Jr., Terry (Tabetha) Daves, Jamie (Tonya) Daves, Eddie Daves, Sammy (Wendy) Daves, Joshua Chad Daves, Joshua (Heather) Brown, and Abrianna Daves. She also leaves behind many great-nieces, great-nephews and friends whom she loved very much and who loved her.

Funeral services were held at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington, MS, on Sunday January 5,2020, with burial in Harlands Creek Cemetery near Lexington, MS.