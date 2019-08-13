Buford Ellington, 82, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019, at the Baptist Medical Center in Kosciusko, MS.

Funeral services are at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14, at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Parkway Cemetery. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13, at Culpepper Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Lillie Bain Ellington; two sons, Mark Ellington (Ruth) and Ray Ellington, (Marsha); and three grandchildren, Corbin, Benjamin and Christian.

Buford was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Norma Ellington, grandson Casey, granddaughter Angel and one brother Benjamin Franklin Ellington.

Buford was a retired Senior Master Sergeant from the U. S. Air Force, and also retired from the Kosciusko Police Department and owner of the Buford Gun and Pawn shop. He was also a Mason and a member of the First Baptist Church in Kosciusko.

