Mr. Bruce McDaniel, 74, of McCool, passed away August 5, 2020, at Starkville Manor.

Graveside services were held Saturday, August 8, at Bear Creek Cemetery. Rev. Chet Ferguson officiated.

Mr. McDaniel was a member of Bear Creek Baptist Church. He served proudly in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He worked at Sheller Globe in Kosciusko and then as a carpenter later in life.

Mr. McDaniel is survived by his daughter, Kim (Robert) Cain of Lexington, AL; son, Kinney (Katina) McDaniel of Ethel; brother, Lamar McDaniel of Kentucky; sisters, Ouida Mae (Percy) Thrailkill of McCool; Barbara Jean (Charles Kerr) Lansdale of Ocean Springs; Maxine Merrifield of McCool; Shirley Ann (Franklin) Romines of McCool; grandchildren, Brittany Cain (Joe) Rose, Bailey Cain, Karmon McDaniel and Katelynn McDaniel; a host of nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Huston and Mavis Bruce McDaniel; brother, Huston McDaniel, Jr.; sister, Shelia Diane Brown; brother in law, John Merrifield.

Memorial may be made to Bear Creek Cemetery Fund.

For online condolences visit www.jordanfuneralhome.com.