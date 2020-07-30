Brian Provis, 54, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at his residence.

Funeral services were Sunday, July 19, 2020, graveside at New Hope Lutheran Church Cemetery. Visitation was that day at Culpepper Funeral Home in Kosciusko.

Brian is survived by his parents, John and Sandra Provis; his daughter, Ella Lynn Provis; his brother,

Todd Provis; his sisters, Kim Provis (David) and Stacy Holland (Mark); and several nieces and nephews.

Brother James Young officiated. Pallbearers were John Reynolds, Mark Holland, Todd Provis, David Moore, Chuck Saunders and Jon Saunders.

Culpepper Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.