Brenda Murray Biggart, 70, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Attala County Nursing Center in Kosciusko.

Visitation will be 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, at New Hope Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the church with burial in the New Hope Cemetery. Rev. Terrell Mayo and Rev. Wayne Hudson will officiate.

She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. She was a retired registered nurse who worked at Montfort Jones Memorial Hospital for 15 years in Kosciusko and Sta-Home Health in Carthage.

Survivors include her daughter, Maggie (Tommy) McAdams of Ethel; sons, Wayne (Patti) Biggart and William Earl Biggart, both of Kosciusko; six grandchildren; sister-in-law, Sarah S, Murray of Kosciusko; and two nieces and two nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Will Otis Biggart; parents, Grady Earl and Edna Hazel Nail Murray; brother, Phillip Murray; and sister, Denise Murray Armstrong.

Pallbearers will be Scott McCrory, Galen Shumaker, Stuart Murray, Andy Sanders, Lonnie Summers, and Jarrod Green. Honorary pallbearers will be Herbert Nail and Shannon Armstrong.

Memorials may be made to Gideon’s International.

Online condolences can be made at jordanfuneralhome.com.