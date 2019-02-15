Brenda Jean McCool Townsend, 68, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at her home in Ethel.

Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 15, at Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday in the Jordan Funeral Home Chapel, with burial in the Carson Ridge Cemetery. Rev. Mike Barrentine will officiate.



She was a member of Carson Ridge Baptist Church, but attended New Hope Baptist Church. She was an avid gardener and loved to grow flowers. She enjoyed watching goats that she raised. She enjoyed doing for people by cooking and going to yard sales. But most of all, she enjoyed life with Jesus and playing with her great-grandson, Logan.



Survivors include her husband, Edward “Ed” Townsend of Ethel; daughters, Floye Renee McNeal (Jame) of Ethel and Brenda Mechelle Evans (Chad) of Ethel; grandchildren, Jimmy “J.C.” Purdin of Ethel, Laken McNeal Russell (Rickey) of Carmack, Lindsey Morgan McNeal of Kosciusko, James Harper Evans, and Carrie Liz Evans; great-grandson, Logan Scott Purdin; brothers, Jimmy McCool (Annette) of Ethel and Bobby McCool of Raymond; sisters, Martha Wallace (Alton) of Flora and Sandra Edwards of Weir; twelve nephews; fifteen nieces; and a host of great-nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Earl McCool and Martha Ann Graham McCool; brother, Johnny Earl McCool; and niece, Ginger Townsend.



Pallbearers will be Jame McNeal, Chad Evans, Rickey Russell, Jimmy D. McCool, Joey Vaughn, and Kevin Dees.



Memorials may be made to hairweshare.org at 4 Express Way Place, Suite LL14, Roslyn Heights, NY, 11577.



Online condolences can be made at jordanfuneralhome.com.