Brenda Guyton Carr, 67, of Kosciusko, will be laid to rest on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 2 p.m.

Services will be held at Cedar Grove MB Church in Sallis, MS, with burial immediately following at Russell Cemetery in Sallis.

Visitation will be held at 300 West Madison St., Durant, MS, between 1 and 5 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019.

Arrangements are entrusted to Affordable Funeral Home of Durant.