Brenda Bond Smith

  • 56 reads
Mon, 04/27/2020 - 12:34pm

Brenda Bond Smith, 71, a resident of Clinton, MS, passed away, Friday, April 17, 2020.

A private graveside service was held Friday, April 24, at Tabernacle Cemetery in Ethel, MS. 

No visitation was scheduled.

Brenda is survived by her daughter, Tonya Ables and her husband, Capt. Daniel Ables, Sr., of Carthage, MS; her parents, Jimmy and Margaret Bond of Ethel, MS; her grandsons, Aaron Ables of Boaz, AL, and Daniel Ables, Jr., his wife, Caitlyn; and the GREATEST JOY and HIGHLIGHT of her life, great-granddaughter Baylee Raine Ables of Starkville, MS. 

Brenda was a member of New Life Center Church. 

Brenda recently retired after over 34 years as a nurse. Those who knew and worked with her said she was "simply the best and one smart cookie." She was also a certified pharmacy technician. 

Brenda enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling with her daughter and son-in-law all around the world, and road trips with her friends. 

Although our hearts are saddened, we rest easy in the fact that we know she is celebrating with Jesus and we find comfort in knowing we will see each other again because "those that live in the Lord, never see each other for the last time." 

For online condolences, visit culpepperfuneral.com.

Obituaries

Connie McGehee
Connie McGehee, 90, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at her residence. Funeral services were... READ MORE
Brenda Bond Smith
Dorothy Broome Ashcraft
Robert ‘Ronnie’ Sullivan
Ellis Eugene Ables
Mavis Adams Richardson

Editorials

Doing our part
In an effort to serve our communities, we are publishing an in-paper special section this week,... READ MORE
Call first
Not enough people are working
Keep public notices in newspapers
Bench him
Nearly five million pills in Attala Co. I