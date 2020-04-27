Brenda Bond Smith, 71, a resident of Clinton, MS, passed away, Friday, April 17, 2020.

A private graveside service was held Friday, April 24, at Tabernacle Cemetery in Ethel, MS.

No visitation was scheduled.

Brenda is survived by her daughter, Tonya Ables and her husband, Capt. Daniel Ables, Sr., of Carthage, MS; her parents, Jimmy and Margaret Bond of Ethel, MS; her grandsons, Aaron Ables of Boaz, AL, and Daniel Ables, Jr., his wife, Caitlyn; and the GREATEST JOY and HIGHLIGHT of her life, great-granddaughter Baylee Raine Ables of Starkville, MS.

Brenda was a member of New Life Center Church.

Brenda recently retired after over 34 years as a nurse. Those who knew and worked with her said she was "simply the best and one smart cookie." She was also a certified pharmacy technician.

Brenda enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling with her daughter and son-in-law all around the world, and road trips with her friends.

Although our hearts are saddened, we rest easy in the fact that we know she is celebrating with Jesus and we find comfort in knowing we will see each other again because "those that live in the Lord, never see each other for the last time."

