Bonnie Sue Craig passed away Friday, March 31, 2019, at the Choctaw County Nursing Facility in Ackerman, MS. She was 81 years old.

She was born December 16, 1937, in Winston County, Mississippi, to Young P. and Bessie Mae (Romedy) Dempsey. Ms. Craig was a homemaker early on in life. She served her country in the military for a short period, and eventually worked as an Administrative Assistant before retiring.

Services will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019, 2 p.m., at Weir Baptist Church in Weir, MS. Visitation will be held Friday, April 5, 2019, from noon until service time, also at Weir Baptist Church. Burial will be in the Weir Cemetery.

Ms. Craig is survived by one son, James. P.”PeeWee”Craig (Julie) of Weir, MS; one daughter, Pat Jenkins (Howell) of Starkville, MS; one brother, Garland Dempsey of Weir, MS; one sister, Lila Chandler of Weir, MS; four grandchildren, Cassie Jenkins, Sissy Watson (Taylor), Denton Jenkins, all of Starkville, MS, and Thomas Craig of Weir, MS; two great-grandchildren, Aubrey Watson and Cullen Watson of Starkville, MS.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one grandson, Elijah Tuck Watson, and 1one brother, Paul B. Dempsey.

Memorials may be made to Weir Baptist Church, Disabled American Veterans, or Wounded Warrior Project.

To sign the guest registry, visit www.colemanfuneral.com.

