Bonnie Lee Poe Hines, 86, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at her home.

A private family graveside service will be held Thursday morning, May 21, at Liberty Chapel Cemetery, Ethel. An informal celebration of her life will follow on the grounds from noon to 2 p.m.

She was an Air Force wife and Registered Nurse retiring locally after serving at both Choctaw County Hospital in Ackerman and Montfort Jones Memorial Hospital in Kosciusko. She was a member of the Kosciusko First United Methodist Church and a former member of Liberty Chapel United Methodist Church.

Survivors include sons, Franklin Hines and wife Kristen, of Houston, Texas, and Sidney Hines and wife Jodi, of Rock Hill, South Carolina; five grandchildren, Marshall, Garrett, Seth, Dane and Kendra; nine great-grandchildren, Lyle, Marlene, Benjamin, Ruth, Charlotte, Abigail, Harriet, Trace, Lillian and very shortly, Henry.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Franklin Hines, Jr.; parents, Joseph Henry and Matilda Gosa Poe; and her siblings Alvin Henry Poe, Annie Matt Poe, Dorothy Virginia Poe, Lettress Aleda Poe, Oliver Ray ‘Crip’ Poe and Woodrow Wilson ‘Buck’ Poe.

Memorials may be made to Liberty Chapel Memorial Association - Contact Tom Thompson at email tomlinmm@bellsouth.net or 662-582-0653, or RSVP Ministries in Kosciusko, or Helping Hands Ministry in Kosciusko.

Online condolences can be made at jordanfuneralhome.com.