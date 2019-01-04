Bobbie R. Burrell

Mon, 04/01/2019 - 3:35pm

Ms. Bobbie R. Burrell, 79, of Kosciusko, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Parkway Cemetery. Visitation will begin at noon prior to services at the funeral home. Rev. Al Franks will officiate.

Ms. Burrell was a member of Edgefield Baptist Church. She was a retired school cafeteria manager. 

She is survived by her daughters, Annette Duncan, Nancy Phillips, Sandra (Mike) Belcher; sister, Hobby Sue Ramage; grandchildren, Josie, Lacie and Makayla.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Hobson and Lula Hunt Ramage; husband, Edward Earl Burrell; son, David Burrell.

