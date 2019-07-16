Bobbie Ann Collins, 72, passed away July 14, 2019, at St. Dominic’s Hospital in Jackson, MS.

Funeral services are at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Kosciusko City Cemetery. Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Culpepper Funeral Home.

She is survived by one daughter, Becky Jansen (David); two sons, Gary Beatty (Karen) and Jim Monroe (Robin); six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and two sisters, Betty Bell and Anita Nicks (Jim).

Bobbie is preceded in death by her parents, Carlos and Maxine Hicks; and sister, Darlene Gilbert.

Bobbie retired from the Medical Clinic and she was also a former real estate agent.