Mon, 07/15/2019 - 2:54pm

Bobbie Ann Collins, 72, passed away July 14, 2019, at St. Dominic’s Hospital in Jackson, MS. 

Funeral services are at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Kosciusko City Cemetery. Visitation is Noon to  2 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, at Culpepper Funeral Home.

She is survived by one daughter, Becky Jansen (David); two sons, Gary Beatty (Karen) and Jim Monroe (Robin); six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and two sisters, Betty Bell and Anita Nicks (Jim).

Bobbie is preceded in death by her parents, Carlos and Maxine Hicks and one sister, Darlene Gilbert.

Bobbie retired from the Medical Clinic and she was also a former real estate agent.

