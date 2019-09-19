On August 22, 2019, Bob Whelan Betterton died at his home in Nashville, surrounded by his children and grandchildren.

He was born in Kosciusko, on August 18, 1936, and was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Patricia Chaney Betterton.

He is survived by his children, Robert Whelan Betterton Jr. (Jackie Betterton), John Thomas Betterton (Jim Bibler), Shawn Elizabeth Betterton Pelletier (James Pelletier), Paul Michael Betterton; and grandchildren, Brandon Betterton, Andrew McMackin, Olivia Betterton, Josh Pelletier and Ellen Pelletier.

Visitation with the family was held at Saint Henry’s Catholic Church on Tuesday, August 27, and on Wednesday, August 28, with a funeral mass and burial at Calvary Cemetery following.

Marshall-Donnelly-Combs Funeral Home of Nashville, handled the arrangements.