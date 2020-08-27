Blanche Lucille Brooks Crosby passed away in her home Wednesday, August 26, 2020, after a long hard-fought battle with Alzheimer’s. Lucille was born in Eudora, Arkansas, July 30, 1936. In August of 1953, she met the love of her life, Jesse M. Crosby, and married him just two months later. In October, they would have celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary.

Lucille and Jesse moved to Kosciusko with their three children in 1965. They built a home and built a life in Kosciusko. Lucille built a career by becoming an LPN and she worked in CCU at Monfort Jones Memorial Hospital for 20+ years. She was well-loved and respected by her peers and patients.

Lucille was a long-time member of Parkway Baptist Church, where she made sure her family was there every Sunday. She was a hard-working, loving, and caring person. She loved to laugh and sing. Armed with a sense of humor and a strong sense of right and wrong, she made sure her children learned to live, laugh and love. Most of all, she taught us to live a Christian life and to love and respect one another.

In addition to her love of family, Lucille was a collector of many things. She had several hobbies. She was a collector of coins, Barbies, Beanie Babies, stamps and the list goes on. She loved giving and receiving presents and had a childlike enthusiasm.

Lucille and Jesse built a beautiful life together and loved one another all the way to end. The quote that best describes their lives is “and so together they built a life they loved.”

Lucille was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Lee & Dorothy Brooks; sister, Laverne Williams; brother, Robert Brooks; and her beloved grandson, Tony Crosby.

Lucille is survived by her husband, Jesse; her children, Jesse Jr. (Wendy), Bryan (Debbie), and Cindy Duncan (Dennis); eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her brother, Paul Brooks; sisters, Donna Ruth Venable, Collette Smith, Rosemary Brooks, and Christine DeLoach.

Alzheimer’s is a cruel disease that robs you of your loved one long before they leave this earth. We’d like to thank the caregivers that sat with her in the last few years of her life.

Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be from 12 noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 29. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Attala Memorial Gardens.

