Blanche Abels Burrell, 96, died Thursday at the Baptist Health Center in Kosciusko, MS.

She is survived by one daughter, Elizabeth Ann Harrell of Durant; three sons, Jerry W. Burrell, and Jack Robert Burrell, both of Goodman, and Murray E. Burrell of Kosciusko; and one sister, Eva Dickerson of Goodman. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and 17 great-great-grandchildren.

Services will be held Monday, May 11, graveside at Seneasha Cemetery at 1 p.m. Reverend David Cain will officiate. Her grandsons will serve as the pall bearers.

She was a lifelong resident of Attala County and a member of Seneasha Methodist Church. She was a teacher in Durant, MS, and a member of the Farm Bureau. She was also President of the Mississippi division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy from 1999 to 2000. She was a founding member of the Attala County chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

She loved to teach and was dedicated to learning and teaching. Her love and dedication led to the decision for her to attend Mississippi State where she graduated in May of 1976.

Her greatest loves were her family, which consisted of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She loved cooking for them all.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hal E. Burrell; her son, Hal R. Burrell; and her daughter, Wylodean Burrell Edwards.