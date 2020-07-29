Billy Thomas Dees died of heart failure on July 21, 2020, at St. Dominic's Hospital.

Billy was the son of Eunice Dees and Lona Veazy Dees of the Liberty Chapel Community in Attala County. Billy grew up in the Liberty Chapel Community. He went to school in Ethel and graduated from Ethel High School. After high school, he studied at Nashville Auto Diesel College.

He married the love of his life, Linda Alice May, on Jan. 10, 1964. In May 1964, they moved to Pickens, where he went to work at Milt Paper Mill. After several years, he started working in Pickens Oil Field for John W. McGowan where he was a supervisor over the oil field. In 1982, they bought wells in Yazoo County and he continued to work in Pickens and Tinsley Oil Field.

After retirement, he went home to work on his farm in Madison County. He loved watching things grow. He especially loved growing tomatoes. He would sell his tomatoes in Deerfield many afternoons during the summer. He was a member of Grace Crossing Baptist Church.

He leaves behind his wife, Linda Alice May Dees of Canton, MS; daughter, Penny Dees McKinley and her husband, Roger McKinley; grandsons, Matthew McKinley and Hunter McKinley; great-grandson, Caden McKinley and great-granddaughter, Kennedy Westmoreland; daughter, Linda Roxanne Dees; grandson, Brady Vinson and his wife, Anna Grace; great-granddaughters, Evelyn Ruth Vinson and Amelia Grace Vinson and grandson, Austin McCorkle; son, Paul Thomas Dees and fiancée, Brandi Carter; sister, Brenda Parkman of Fayetteville, North Carolina; niece, Holly Parkman; nephew, Chad Parkman; brother, Marvin Dees and his wife, Carolyn of Ethel and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Eunice Dees, mother, Lona Veazy Dees and grandson, Benjamin Dale McKinley.

A graveside service was Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery.