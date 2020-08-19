Billy Gene Proctor

Wed, 08/19/2020 - 8:18am

Mr. Billy Gene Proctor, 81, of Kosciusko died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at the Attala Nursing Center in Kosciusko. He was a retired tug boat engineer.

He is survived by his son, Billy Alvin Proctor and his wife, Tammy, of Brandon.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Pearl Ballard Proctor, and a son, Richard Allen Proctor.

The family has scheduled a memorial service at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Carson Ridge Cemetery.

